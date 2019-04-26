Be wary of robot emotions; 'simulated love is never love'

Photo: Miami Herald

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Researchers say that if robots move like humans and talk like humans, even if it's only a little bit, then it's natural that we will treat them like humans.

That's why we feel sad when robots like the Mars Opportunity rover stop working, or "die." As intelligent robots move more and more into our homes, designers are considering the implications of giving robots human characteristics.

It makes them relatable and easier to exist in worlds built for people and pets. But some say the life-like designers can easily trick people into thinking robots are smarter and more empathetic than they really are.

Researchers expect the conversation to heat up as humanoid robots become more common.