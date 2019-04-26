62°
Latest Weather Blog
Be wary of robot emotions; 'simulated love is never love'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Researchers say that if robots move like humans and talk like humans, even if it's only a little bit, then it's natural that we will treat them like humans.
That's why we feel sad when robots like the Mars Opportunity rover stop working, or "die." As intelligent robots move more and more into our homes, designers are considering the implications of giving robots human characteristics.
It makes them relatable and easier to exist in worlds built for people and pets. But some say the life-like designers can easily trick people into thinking robots are smarter and more empathetic than they really are.
Researchers expect the conversation to heat up as humanoid robots become more common.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge to hear retrail motion in murder case following jury pool gltich
-
Congratulations: Deputy proposes during badge-pinning ceremony
-
Some businesses worried by push for higher minimum wage
-
VIDEO: Bumbling burglar scared away by alarm during salon break-in
-
Two killed after devastating tornado hits Ruston
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director