Bayou Classic officially moved to Shreveport for upcoming season

BATON ROUGE - The annual Bayou Class, which pits the Southern and Grambling football teams against one another, will not happen in New Orleans this season.

On Monday, officials announced the game will be moved to Shreveport. The game, usually played in November, will take place April 17, 2021.

The change in venue is due to scheduling conflicts with the Superdome, where the game is usually played. The dome is scheduled to begin phase two of its renovation plan in the spring.

Due to pandemic, the Southwestern Athletic Conference previously moved its football season to the spring.

Organizers said the game will be held at Independence Stadium, with more details coming at a later date .