Battle to designate Beauregard Town a historic district will be fought another day

BATON ROUGE – A plan to designate Beauregard Town a local historic district will have to be debated more before a final decision is made.

The Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday morning voted 3-1 to approve the measure, despite complaints from many neighbors. But since the decision was not unanimous it must now be heard by the Planning Commission and Metro Council.

The failure to enact it drew applause from some residents in attendance who were against the idea.

The neighborhood, which would be bounded by the river, North Boulevard, I-110 and I-10, is already on the National Register of Historic Places and filled with homes built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Some residents said making Beauregard Town, the city’s second oldest neighborhood, a historic district would be pricey for property owners.

“Renovations of this sort require money or access to money. Some in the neighborhood have neither,” said one resident who is opposed to the idea.

The designation as a historic district would bring with it new rules and regulations to maintain the area’s character, which those in favor hope to have happen.

“We've seen the loss of so many historic structures, tearing apart the cultural fabric and identities of our communities, especially in the Beauregard Town area in south Baton Rouge,” a resident said.