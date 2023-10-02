90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Zydeco merch goes on sale

3 hours 43 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, October 02 2023 Oct 2, 2023 October 02, 2023 10:05 AM October 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Pre-orders for Zydeco merch are open for the eager hockey fans ready to get their hands on the first jerseys representing Baton Rouge's new hockey team. 

The new merch includes home jerseys in navy, away jerseys in white, and City Connect jerseys in red. 

Be prepared to fork over some change, though—the jersey pre-orders are going for $185, more than your usual NHL jersey. 

The pre-orders will be open through Oct. 15. You can place your order through the Zydeco merch store here

Trending News

They Zydeco will make their debut in the Raising Cane's River Center at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days