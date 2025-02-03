70°
Baton Rouge woman wins big on Tuesday's episode of Wheel of Fortune

BATON ROUGE - A contestant from Baton Rouge who participated in Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night won thousands her competition. 

Morgan Harris, who is a senior loan officer at Guild Mortgage, went to Central High School and studied at LSU, Southeastern Louisiana University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

She won at least $3,600 in her episode. 

