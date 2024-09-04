Baton Rouge woman wanted after 4-year-old snuck out of apartment and struck by driver

BATON ROUGE - BRPD responded to a report of a 4-year old-wandering on 7700 block of Florida Blvd. A driver had flagged down an officer, saying that she struck him when he ran in front of her vehicle. The boy was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital and suffered from a skull fracture, a broken femur, and several lacerations to the face and body.

The mother, Shannon Moore, told police the child opened the door and ran outside. She tried to chase him, but couldn't catch him and waited 30 minutes before calling police.

Moore is wanted for one count of child desertion and one count of improper supervision of a minor.

According to the warrant, this is not the first time police were called due to the boy escaping. The mother told police that he has previously escaped two or three times by opening their apartment door and leaving through the automatic fence.

Neighbors told WBRZ they are not surprised by the incident and children run around the complex unsupervised all the time. With one saying he's seen a child standing by the exit gate that leads to the main road a few weeks ago and he hopes it wasn't the same child.

"The parents would let their children out by themselves," a neighbor said.

Another neighbor said children who run around by themselves look to be as young as three-years-old and there is minimal security on the property.

"Those children wander around here. The parents don't seem to care," they said.