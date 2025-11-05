78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Verizon customers experiencing disruptions after car crashes into utility pole

2 hours 13 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, November 05 2025 Nov 5, 2025 November 05, 2025 1:43 PM November 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Verizon customers in Baton Rouge are experiencing service issues after a car crashed into a utility pole, according to a company spokesperson.

"We are working with first responders and the power utility to safely allow fiber technicians to restore service. We expect full restoration by late this evening," Verizon's Ashley Rea said. 

Trending News

Verizon's online outage tracker says the issues began around 6:30 on Tuesday evening and service should be completely restored by 11 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days