Baton Rouge Verizon customers experiencing disruptions after car crashes into utility pole

BATON ROUGE — Verizon customers in Baton Rouge are experiencing service issues after a car crashed into a utility pole, according to a company spokesperson.

"We are working with first responders and the power utility to safely allow fiber technicians to restore service. We expect full restoration by late this evening," Verizon's Ashley Rea said.

Verizon's online outage tracker says the issues began around 6:30 on Tuesday evening and service should be completely restored by 11 p.m. on Wednesday.