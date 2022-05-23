Baton Rouge teen lost in rip current during beach trip; search ongoing in Alabama

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. - A teenager from the capital area is missing after getting swept up in rough waters while on a beach trip this past weekend.

WALA reports Tyreke Walker was celebrating his birthday with family in Orange Beach when he disappeared this past Saturday. He turned 14 years old just days earlier.

“I just wish that he comes back,” his mother Canhtam Nguyen told WALA.

Officials in Alabama said it happened shortly after flags at the beach were changed to reflect the dangerous conditions.

Tyreke's father, Clint, nearly drowned trying to pull his son to safety. He was rushed to an emergency room after inhaling too much water.

“He’s like ‘I’m sorry, I can’t come back,’” Clint Walker said. “I grabbed him, and I had him, but the water was just pulling us and pulling us. Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to make it. I lost his grip. I kept getting thrown to the bottom of the water, and somehow I made it to shore, and he didn’t. I just wish I would’ve held on longer.”

Rescue workers are searching the water and nearby beaches for any sign of Tyreke.

“Right now, our efforts are wanting to bring closure to the family as much as possible, but it’s really a waiting game at this point trying to recover the child,” said Bruce Nelson with Orange Beach Fire Rescue.

The family said they're also looking for a good Samaritan who tried to help.

“I don’t know the guy’s name, but in the heat of the moment—when everything was happening—there was another dude that went out to go save him,” Walker recalled. “I just want to tell him personally thank you for trying to help save my son.”



A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of the family.

On Sunday, another tragedy involving a family from capital area was reported in Mississippi, where a 2-year-old drowned in a pool at a resort.