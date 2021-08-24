77°
Baton Rouge Symphony says attendees must be fully vaccinated

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Symphony announced Tuesday that guests must show proof they've been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus before attending any show. 

According to the Symphony's updated COVID-19 policy, all ticketholders must show proof they got their last dose of the vaccine at least 14 days prior to attending a performance. Attendees must present their physical vaccination card, a picture of that card, or a digital vaccination record upon entry.

Children under the age of 12 and those with a conflicting medical condition or closely-held religious belief that prevents them from being vaccinated must show proof of a negative COVID-19 CPR test within 72 hours of attending a concert. 

Masks must also be warn at all times, regardless of vaccination status. 

Earlier this month, the Symphony said it was encouraging all of its performers to get vaccinated. 

