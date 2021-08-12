Baton Rouge Symphony encouraging vaccines to all performers

BATON ROUGE- There will be some precautions in place as the Baton Rouge Symphony opens its doors again. Auditions have already started, and shows are next.

The symphony is days away from announcing show dates but before they get there, they are requiring and recommending a few COVID measures.

"We are highly encouraging vaccines to everyone involved with the symphony. Our entire staff is vaccinated. Our orchestra committee which is the governing body of the musicians themselves is determining what their guidelines will be going into the season," said Caty Steward with the Baton Rouge Symphony.

They are also asking performers to wear specific masks.

"When the chorus performs it's very much men are in tuxedos and ladies are in black dresses. So it's just a nicer look, everything will be in uniform across the board," said Steward.

Their first show will be in September they predict that if the state guidelines are the same, there will not be many restrictions for those in the audience.

"We are able to sell at full capacity but will require patrons to be masked. I don't know if there will be temperature checks, that's something we'll have to discuss with the staff and see what makes people feel most comfortable," said Steward.

Adding that they are prepared for any changes needed if the guidance changes.

"We are ready to pivot, we are ready to make adjustments. Everything will be very clearly laid out for our patrons. We'll do an email the day of every concert with what we're asking of at the time along with where you can park," said Steward.

They are putting safety as the number one priority so they can continue to put on the show that they love so much.

"Anyone involved with an arts organization over the last year knows that a lot was lost." Steward continued, "Having accessible vaccines, having it so readily available, it's truly the light at the end of that tunnel on wondering on whether or not organizations will be closing their doors."

The symphony says they will announce show dates in the next week.