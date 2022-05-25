Baton Rouge security company offers active-shooter technology as part of security training

BATON ROUGE - A security company in Baton Rouge trains schools and businesses across the country on how to prepare for an active-shooter situation.

“Today, I had eight missed calls from the time I got the local media alert,” Kelly Leduff, co-owner of Open Eyes, said.

Calls inquiring about the Blue Point, the active shooter technology started by Kelly and his father, Jeff LeDuff.

“With the system, it's a simple thought like how you have a red fire alarm. Our system is a blue box. I looks just like a red fire alarm, and it says police,” LeDuff explained.

But when the box is pulled, it lets local law enforcement access the live camera feeds at the school.

In the event of an active-shooter situation, police aren't having to piece together different information from different people. They have a live look at what's going on and can respond more accurately.

“When that box is activated, we take those cameras from being dormant, to now it's something they can use in dispatch to help those officers respond in such a chaotic event,” LeDuff said.

The Blue Point System saves officers time, which is critical in these types of events.

“It seems like a cliche thing to say that every second matters, but it's really true,” he said.

LeDuff says the active shooter technology is currently in all Baton Rouge high schools and many other schools and businesses across the country.

"McKinley has been installed since 2018, and then recently before COVID, we were able to get a grant through BRPD, so that we did the remainder of the Baton Rouge high schools,” LeDuff explained.

The technology has one purpose, and that's to give police the information they need to stop an active shooter.

“Law enforcement doesn't have a lot at that point. They're sending everything they have, and they're coming. But they don't know what they're coming towards. Is it one person? Is it two? What are they shooting? Where are they? The teachers... I hear shots. Do I take these babies outside and try to run or do we lock down inside of the school,” LeDuff asked.

For more information on the security company, click here.