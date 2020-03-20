Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge's Mid City drive-thru testing center to reopen Friday
BATON ROUGE – The Mayor’s Office has announced that the drive-thru Mid City virus testing center will resume operations Friday, March 20 only for patients who had orders faxed prior to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.
The orders must be faxed into the site by the patient’s physician.
Anyone with written orders will not be admitted.
The site will remain open on a day-by-day basis as supplies allow, Monday – Friday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
The community testing site, which is led the Mayor’s Office and local physicians, is staffed by doctors from area hospitals and clinics.
Test kits needed to operate the site are donated by those hospitals and clinics.
At this time, a total of 542 tests have been administered since the community testing site became operational on Monday. On Thursday, 99 tests were administered.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Small businesses eligible for aid
-
Governor: Louisiana on pace to match Italy if residents don't heed warnings
-
Governor: Small businesses in all parishes eligible for aid amid outbreak
-
Tramonte's Meat & Seafood Market staying above water during Corona concerns
-
Ascension distillery uses alcohol to create sanitizer; giving it to those in...