Baton Rouge residents one of last to get power restored in neighborhood after weekend outage

BATON ROUGE - A utility truck sat outside 87-year-old Barbara Woods' home Tuesday afternoon as a technician worked to restore the power to her home and a few others in her neighborhood.

"There is a gentleman in my yard, and he is working on it, but he says he has to have help, so he is waiting for someone to come and help him," Woods said.

Many of the residents on the other side of her neighborhood had power, but she was one of the few still waiting.

"That's strange, and so unfair cause I pay my bills. I tease my neighbor across the street, Bobby, and I tell her, "Listen, I pay my bill just like you, and she'll have electricity and everything," Woods said.

Without electricity, Woods says her home has been cold and she has not been able to stay there.

"It's been terrible, I'll just be honest, so I just packed, went over to my sister's, where it's warm and comfortable," Woods said.

Woods says without her sister, she doesn't know how she would've made it through the power outage.

"I probably would die. I would've been dead, you know, cause I'm old and I can't stand being very cold at this age, or I'd be in the hospital," she said.

While Woods has experienced power outages in the past, she says she's never experienced something like this before.

Back in 2024, she spoke with 2 On Your Side as she was one of a few houses in her neighborhood to have several power outages within that year.

"It's been a difficult experience. I've never in my life experienced anything like this. So, I'm just hoping they can get us all together, get everything done, so we can come back to our homes," Woods said.

Woods says she plans to return home tomorrow; WBRZ reached out to Entergy about what caused the delay. They say they are looking into the situation.