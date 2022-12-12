Baton Rouge residents could soon be charged more money for fewer trash pickups

BATON ROUGE - The city-parish is currently in talks with Republic Services for a new trash collection contract.

The new contract could increase how much residents in East Baton Rouge pay by $5. Trash collectors would also come to collect garbage once a week instead of twice a week.

Councilman Rowdy Gaudet says the price increase has a lot to do with inflation, but the best way to keep the price down is by having trash collectors come by once a week.

Gaudet knows some people will disagree with the price increase.

"I certainly think that we are going to hear concerns about that, and fully acknowledge that. Look at everything around us?" Gaudet said.

People are concerned about paying more for seemingly less, including resident Jeff Hasencampf. He told WBRZ the idea bothers him.

"Everything else is going up, I don't need the price of trash going up," Hasencampf said.

WBRZ took a look at what other cities are paying for trash collection every month.

In Lafayette, city residents pay about $28 and get their trash picked up once a week. In Grant Parish right outside of Alexandria, residents pay under $15.

If this contract is signed and you live in Baton Rouge, expect to pay around $28 with a trash collector coming just once a week.

Councilman Rowdy Gaudet told WBRZ the new contract would include better trucks that would limit litter, which continues to be a concern for Baton Rouge.

"These trucks are better equipped to keep materials from flying out of trucks, which can cause litter in our community and that can impact drainage," Gaudet said.

For Marie Constantin, who is a part of the Louisiana Storm Water Coalition, that is great news.

"If anyone should have good trucks, it's us," Constantin said.

Constantin understands that the price increase in trash collection may cause some people in Baton Rouge to struggle, but thinks the trucks will greatly benefit the environment.

"It's an inconvenience to us, but my god can we make a sacrifice on something so those coming behind us can live better," Constantin said.