87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Pro Hockey narrows team name down to three choices

4 hours 23 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, May 29 2023 May 29, 2023 May 29, 2023 9:55 AM May 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The capital city's pro hockey team has posted an update after weeks of anticipation following community submissions for a team name

The team has reportedly narrowed its choices down to three community-submitted names. 

While social media posts did not release the names, it was a good sign of progress toward the team's arrival in Baton Rouge and stoked excitement for hockey fans. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days