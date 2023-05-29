87°
Baton Rouge Pro Hockey narrows team name down to three choices
BATON ROUGE - The capital city's pro hockey team has posted an update after weeks of anticipation following community submissions for a team name.
The team has reportedly narrowed its choices down to three community-submitted names.
While social media posts did not release the names, it was a good sign of progress toward the team's arrival in Baton Rouge and stoked excitement for hockey fans.
