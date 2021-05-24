Baton Rouge Police respond to crash with injury on Dalrymple Drive

BATON ROUGE - Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are responding to a crash with injury that may involve an overturned vehicle on Monday morning.

According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, the wreck occurred on Dalrymple Drive at May Street, shortly after 7 a.m.

At this time, additional information related to the crash is unknown.

