Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police officer fired, another arrested in separate internal affairs investigations
BATON ROUGE - Two Baton Rouge Police officers have been implicated in separate internal investigations that resulted in one officer being fired and the other being arrested.
In one case, officer Siya Creel was found to have "engaged in the adverse conduct when he failed to comply with policy, procedures and departmental regulations," a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said in a statement.
Creel was fired Tuesday. He had been on the force for five years and was assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division.
Creel, who also serves as the vice president of the Baton Rouge Police Union, filed a lawsuit against BRPD earlier this month alleging his rights were violated after he was placed on leave for violating the department's "media policy."
In a separate investigation, detectives arrested Corporal Jeremiah Ardoin for being suspected of purchasing and receiving stolen property. Last week, Ardoin was charged with criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of stolen things. Ardoin had been a Baton Rouge Police officer for 12 years and was assigned to the Criminal Investigative Bureau.
Ardoin was placed on administrative leave.
Baton Rouge Police did not elaborate on either case further.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Popeyes offers customers chocolate beignets and hoodies
-
US Today report targets LSU for alleged mishandling of sexual assault cases
-
EMS workers to be included in Phase One of Pfizer vaccinations
-
Ochsner Baton Rouge to receive first batch of Pfizer vaccines Tuesday
-
"Where the money reside"
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round