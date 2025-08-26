Baton Rouge native sisters' reality TV show 'Love Thy Nader' starts this week

BATON ROUGE — A reality series starring Baton Rouge natives Brooks Nader and her three sisters is premiering this week on TV and streaming.

Brooks Nader, a model who appeared as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model, and her sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane will have their series, "Love Thy Nader," premiere Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Freeform before the entire series drops on Hulu on Wednesday.

The show will chronicle the sisters' careers as fashion influencers in New York City.

"Growing up in such a strict Christian household, we had a lot of rules," Brooks Nader, an Episcopal School of Baton Rouge alumna, said in a trailer for the series. "The most important rule: Take care of your sisters."

The sisters appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday to promote the show.