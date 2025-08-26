87°
Baton Rouge native sisters' reality TV show 'Love Thy Nader' starts this week

24 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, August 26 2025 Aug 26, 2025 August 26, 2025 10:57 AM August 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A reality series starring Baton Rouge natives Brooks Nader and her three sisters is premiering this week on TV and streaming. 

Brooks Nader, a model who appeared as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model, and her sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane will have their series, "Love Thy Nader," premiere Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Freeform before the entire series drops on Hulu on Wednesday. 

The show will chronicle the sisters' careers as fashion influencers in New York City. 

"Growing up in such a strict Christian household, we had a lot of rules," Brooks Nader, an Episcopal School of Baton Rouge alumna, said in a trailer for the series. "The most important rule: Take care of your sisters."

The sisters appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday to promote the show. 

