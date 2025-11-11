Baton Rouge mom arrested after child found unresponsive in pool

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge mom was arrested after her one-year-old son was found unresponsive in the family's backyard pool, according to an arrest affidavit.

Kelly Briscoe, 33, faces charges of cruelty to juveniles, child desertion and improper supervision of a minor by a parent.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies responded to a drowning call on Tiger Bend Road on September 7. The child was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive at the bottom of the 12-foot-deep pool. He was later released, but the arrest report adds that he could face future medical issues.

According to arrest documents, Briscoe told police that the one-year-old and his two-year-old brother were playing near their father, Briscoe's husband, while he was on his iPad. When Briscoe asked her husband to get the kids ready for bed, he said he'd take them outside, and she went to the bedroom.

The report says that when Briscoe did not hear either child in the house after a while, she went outside to check on them. That's when she found her youngest son at the bottom of the pool and her two-year-old next to it, unattended.

After deputies reviewed surveillance footage, they determined the child was underwater for about four minutes. The video reportedly shows the two children walking around the edge of the pool before the youngest slips on the corner and falls in.

The affidavit also mentions an incident from February, in which the two-year-old was left unattended in the road in front of the family home. Briscoe reportedly told deputies she had let the dogs out and did not realize her child had gotten outside.