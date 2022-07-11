Baton Rouge massage therapist arrested for possession of child, animal porn

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge massage therapist was arrested Saturday after officers found child and animal porn on the man's computer and cell phone.

According to a search warrant, a home contractor was working with 70-year-old Kevin Brooks on a project at his home at 2622 Lydia Ave. on June 28.

The contractor told officers he asked to use Brooks' computer to show him building materials he needed for the renovations. The contractor clicked an icon he thought was the internet, but a file opened and a video of "an older white male subject masturbating over a toddler" automatically played, reports stated.

The witness told officers Brooks was in the other room when the video played, so he did not know the witness had seen it.

When Brooks came back into the room, the two started talking about the renovation project. According to the witness, during their conversation Brooks made a comment about a box of children's toys in the room, saying they were "trophies from his favorite clients."

The report stated that Brooks is a massage therapist and uses the home as a massage clinic.

Officers said they searched Brooks' home Friday and found videos of men engaging in sexual acts with young children and photos of people engaging in sexual acts with animals on Brooks' phone. Officers also found suspected cocaine, meth and multiple glass pipes.

During questioning, Brooks admitted that he downloaded the child porn from a website and that "beastiality is his fantasy," arrest reports said.

Brooks was booked for pornography involving juveniles, sexual abuse of an animal, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine and meth.