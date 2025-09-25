Baton Rouge man who submitted loan applications for fake business, nonprofit convicted of wire fraud

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man who lied about heading two different companies in order to get more than $800,000 in business loans was convicted of wire fraud Thursday.

Oscar Hills IV, 53, submitted multiple loan applications and made false claims about owning Bootstate Financial Group and operating a nonprofit, Baton Rouge Teen Summit. He submitted fake employee numbers and expenses to secure the loans totaling over $800,000.

Prosecutors discovered Hills used over $98,000 of that money to buy a Dodge Viper and to pay eleven years' worth of unpaid property taxes on his home.

The US Middle District Court said this is not the first time that Hills has been convicted of wire fraud. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud in an attempt to defraud State Farm, Ascension Credit Union, and Eagle Louisiana Federal Credit Union. In 2011, he was sentenced to 33 months in prison and had to pay more than $89,000 in restitution.

He was found guilty of two counts of wire fraud and two counts of engaging in unlawful monetary transactions. Hills now faces up to 30 years and a fine of up to $1 million, and supervised release per wire fraud count, and up to 10 years and a fine of $250,000 and supervised release per money laundering count.