Baton Rouge man dies from gunshot wound 9 months after being shot

BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot over nine months ago has died from injuries sustained in the attack.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Robert Jones, 27, passed away Thursday. Police said he as a result of injuries he suffered in the shooting on Nov. 22, 2020.

Jones was not hospitalized at the time he died, but authorities said he had been bedridden since the shooting.

Investigators still haven't determined a potential motive or suspect in the shooting.