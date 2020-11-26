Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man booked on slew of charges related to sexual abuse of children, animals
BATON ROUGE - Mostafa Rasheed, 40, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday, Nov. 25, on several child pornography and animal abuse charges.
Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit received Cybertip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with information regarding possible possession of child pornography involving juveniles on March 3. The report advised that Facebook user Leon Al-Iraqi uploaded a video believed to be child pornography.
An agent reviewed the video, noting it to be of an underaged female between the ages of five and ten being raped.
A month later, the Cyber Crime Unit prepared an administrative subpoena to further investigate the IP address. On April 6, a search warrant request was filed for the social media account and on August 12, special agents were granted access.
The search warrant return from Facebook included several notable things, including videos of children being raped, exposed, and four videos of animals also being sexually abused.
Authorities were able to trace the social media account back to Rasheed, who was later charged with three counts of pornography involving juveniles and four counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighters demonstrate dangers of deep-frying a turkey for Thanksgiving feast
-
La. stops, delays some unemployment payouts amid wave of fraud
-
Can Taysom Hill continue his success for the Saints?; Fantasy Focus with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 8 - Oliver Jack
-
LSU officials meet with law firm Wednesday to discuss policies regarding sexual...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...
-
Can Taysom Hill continue his success for the Saints?; Fantasy Focus with...
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois