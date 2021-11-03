Baton Rouge man arrested with over 40 grams of fentanyl in home

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after a month-long investigation by State Police into his alleged distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

Louisiana State Police obtained a search warrant for 60-year-old Bennie Selvage's home, where deputies said they found $6,798.70 in U.S. currency, a .38 caliber revolver, 43 grams of fentanyl, and 18 grams of marijuana.

Authorities said Selvage was in his home on 75th Avenue when troopers were searching the residence.

Selvage was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Arrest documents also noted Selvage was a fugitive from East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for failing to register as a sex offender.