Baton Rouge man arrested in drug bust following two search warrants

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges following two search warrants executed by East Baton Rouge deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested Rodney “Luck” Johnson, 47, after searching his residence at 9518 Meadowdale Drive and business at 12051 Plank Road.

Officials had been investigating Johnson for weeks and were surveilling his residence prior to the arrest. Agents with EBRSO’s street crimes division conducted a narcotics traffic stop and discovered fentanyl and cocaine from a person who met with Johnson at his home. Search and arrest warrants were approved due to Johnson distributing a Schedule II drug.

The following items were seized from the two addresses:

- 1.18 pounds of powder fentanyl or fentanyl compound

- 19 dosage units of powder fentanyl capsules

- 14.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine

- 29.1 grams of cocaine

- 17.6 grams of marijuana

- 8.18 ounces of synthetic cannabinoid

- $20,581.00 (pending seizure)

- Glock 43X semiauto 9mm handgun

Johnson was arrested and booked for distribution of a Schedule II drug, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and operation of a clandestine lab.