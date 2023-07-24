Baton Rouge man arrested for early-morning shooting in Livingston Parish

WALKER - Deputies arrested a Baton Rouge man for attempted murder after a shooting early Monday morning.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Arnold Road in Walker for a reported shooting around 2 a.m.. A 26-year-old was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Detectives identified Cole Allen, 24, as a suspect and arrested him for attempted second-degree murder and resisting an officer.