Baton Rouge man accused of sexual assault with a blowtorch previously arrested on domestic violence allegations

SHREVEPORT — A Baton Rouge man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with a blowtorch was arrested in Shreveport over the weekend.

Jacob Jarmal Woods, 27, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on Friday. Last week, the Baton Rouge Police Department got an arrest warrant for Woods on charges of third-degree rape, second-degree sexual battery and aggravated battery, among others.

The attack occurred April 7 at Woods' home. He is accused of choking the woman until she lost consciousness and then sexually assaulting her with a blowtorch. Documents say he also put a lit blowtorch into her mouth, burning her face. Woods is also accused of forcing her head into an unflushed toilet, trying to yank out her teeth with pliers, and running a butcher knife along her skin while threatening to kill her.

It's one of the worst allegations of domestic violence District Attorney Hillar Moore has ever seen.

"I've been around 50 years and when I read this one, it was extremely—you were shaken. It was completely different than many others I've seen before," he said.

Moore says right now it's unclear what the extent of the victims injuries are.

"It appears that regardless of what happened to her, she was able to call authorities, 911 and receive some treatment now. At this point, we are trying to get a better handle on what those injuries are, what they consist of, how long it will take to treat her."

According to court records, Woods assaulted a different woman in the same house in November. In that case, Woods allegedly also demanded the victim come to his home, he took her keys, and at some point attempted to choke her out. That altercation was also the result of cheating allegations.

"These women generally struggle even in these circumstances with coming forward."

Woods was arrested in December and out on a $15,000 bond when he was arrested in Shreveport.

Moore has filed a motion to revoke that bond. A hearing is scheduled for June.