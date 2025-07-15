Baton Rouge man accused of selling illegal THC, vape products out of Gonzales smoke shops

GONZALES — A Baton Rouge man was arrested in Gonzales after he was allegedly selling illegal THC products at multiple vape shops.

Qusai Yousef, 25, was arrested Thursday after Gonzales Police officers and Louisiana ATC agents conducted an operation targeting two smoke shops in Gonzales.

After the raid at King Smoke Shop on East Cornerview Road and Cali Smoke Shop on East Ascension Street, agents recovered 80 packages of THC buds, 80 packages of Kratom, 26 THC vapes and other vaping products not authorized for sale in Louisiana.

Yousef was arrested for the sale and distribution of Schedule I drugs, as well as the possession of illegal substances. Charges related to the second location are pending further investigation, officials said.

Yousef was released Friday on a $25,000 bond.