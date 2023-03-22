'Baton Rouge is a safe place': BRPD chief addresses worries over recent high-profile crimes

BATON ROUGE - At a time when many people feel unsafe in the capitol city, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul took the microphone at Wednesday's Rotary Club meeting to address the public's concerns.

“Baton Rouge is a safe place," Paul said.

Paul says a "culture of violence" has developed within the community of Baton Rouge, and the problems begin at home.

“The root causes… lack of education, mental health, substance abuse, lack of faith, depreciation in family values."

In his speech, Paul said the answer to crime prevention is community-building through programs that will keep youth out of trouble and in school. Specifically, he wants to see more resources for young Black males who are statistically more likely to commit crimes.

“If we want to continue to see progress and build on the progress that we’ve already seen, then we must invest in Black boys."

The chief said Baton Rouge Police are doing their part to keep repeat offenders off the streets.

“We are dealing with the same people over and over again. Just yesterday, I was briefed on a person who had tried to shoot someone and we had just arrested him and he was out on bond."

Paul added, the department as a whole is working to be more transparent with the public about crime statistics. The department has launched a crime analysis dashboard on their website that is updated weekly with new information.