Baton Rouge group among women marching on Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON - Hours after the Women's March on Washington was scheduled to end, many women are still marching.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of protesters are flooding through the streets of downtown Washington Saturday night. Many are chanting and waving signs.
Police in cars and on bicycles and motorcycles are escorting the crowd through the congested downtown area.
Authorities have cleared traffic in most cases, but not all. The march has passed through traffic at times.
Some drivers don't seem to mind. They're taking photos or video of the scene with their phones.
There have been no known arrests related to Saturday's gathering, which is among the biggest demonstrations in the city's history.
