Baton Rouge gas station clerk allegedly stabbed man after argument over ID

BATON ROUGE - An argument that started after a gas station clerk refused to sell someone cigarettes ended with the employee pulling out a knife and stabbing the customer.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Brandon Sam, 19, was arrested Tuesday night after the attack at a gas station near the corner of Airline Highway and Pecue Lane.

Investigators said the fight started after Sam refused to sell cigarettes to the 27-year-old victim because he didn't have a proper ID card on him.

Deputies noted wounds to the victim's head, back and leg. Investigators also reviewed surveillance video, which corroborated the victim's account of what happened.

Sam was booked into jail on a charge of aggravated battery.