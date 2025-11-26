68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge firefighters responding to house fire along East Chalet Court

Wednesday, November 26 2025
WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire crews are working to extinguish a house fire along East Chalet Court. 

First responders were called to the home shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. 

WBRZ saw fire crews on the roof of the home. Firefighters are still working and it is still an active scene. 

No information about injuries has been released. 

