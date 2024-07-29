93°
Baton Rouge family seeking help after home burns down a month after moving in
BATON ROUGE — A family who moved into a home off South Harrells Ferry Road less than a month lost most of its belongings during a weekend fire. It's believed the fire started with an electrical malfunction inside a closet.
Siara Duhe says she lost diapers, clothes and other necessities for a 2-month-old son, and also clothing and school supplies for two older children.
To help out, contact that family at 225-993-5085.
Items needed: Sariyah, age 10 (4th grade): Clothing size 16, shoe size 4
Samir, age 5 (kindergarten): Clothing size 7, shoe size 12
Siara, mom: Pants size 12, medium shirt, shoe size 8.5.
