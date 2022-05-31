Baton Rouge family holding on to hope that 14-year-old son will return after disappearing in Orange Beach

A family is still holding on to hope that their 14-year old son will return after being swept up in rough waters in Orange Beach.

WBRZ first reported about the disappearance of Tyreke Walker after his family vacationed in Orange Beach to celebrate his birthday.

“Tyreke is very stubborn, and he's a fighter. Even in sports when his body's worn out. If you push him, he'll cry and he'll throw a tantrum, but he'll still go out and do what he's supposed to do. So, until we find him, there's no reason for us to give up hope,” his mother Tammy Nguyen said.

Nguyen and Tyreke's father Clint Walker are opening up about their son, despite the pain their family is going through.

“All I keep thinking about is like this should have never happened,” Walker said.

“As of today, there's still no update,” Nguyen said.

Orange Beach Fire Chief Mike Kimmerling told News 2 they will not stop searching until he's found. The family went to Orange Beach days after Tyreke celebrated his 14th birthday, but he disappeared shortly after the water became too rough.

A red flag warning went into effect just before he disappeared.

"I don't want to give up on my son. If there is any hope out there. I just want to believe that he's still out there fighting, trying to get back to us,” his dad said.

Last week, WBRZ connected Tyreke's parents with the good Samaritan, who also tried to help save Tyreke.

“I told my husband it was good to just thank people because I'm at the point where I feel useless in this whole situation, so just being able to show gratitude, even though people keep telling me not to worry about it, it gives me something to do,” his mother said.

With each passing day, these parents say they will continue looking for their son and won't let his life be forgotten.

“I miss his smile. I miss his sarcasm and his weird quirkiness and his way to always check up on me,” Nguyen said.

Tyreke was a student at Mckinley Middle School and Thursday they plan on holding a memorial for him. His parents, who are still in Orange Beach, say they'll be there.