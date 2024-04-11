Baton Rouge Dollar Tree employee arrested after allegedly setting fire to store snack aisle

BATON ROUGE - An employee was arrested for arson after she allegedly set fire to the snack aisle in the Dollar Tree she worked at.

The fire happened in late March and the Baton Rouge Fire Department said it inflicted approximately $1.5 million in damages.

Investigators arrested former employee Keiresten Dunn on Wednesday and booked her for aggravated arson.