Baton Rouge doctor now federally charged in child porn case

BATON ROUGE - A doctor specializing in child care is now the focus of federal prosecutors after his arrest in a capital area child porn bust.

Antonio "Tony" Belda, a now-fired pediatric cardiologist, was formally charged by a federal grand jury Wednesday for possession of child porn. It comes a month after he was first arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, with deputies claiming they found hundreds of sexually explicit images of girls who appeared to be no older than 12.

The sheriff's office told WBRZ that it appeared none of Belda's patients were involved in the case.

"The investigation is ongoing but there is no indication that any equipment was utilized at the hospital," an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said at the time.

WBRZ learned just days later that federal agents were keeping an eye on Belda, who was released on a $130,000 bond and forced to wear an ankle monitor. A judge also ordered that Belda turn over his passport and that he stay away from kids while he's out on bond.