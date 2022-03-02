Baton Rouge couple has 'rainbow baby' after meeting surrogate mother through Facebook

BATON ROUGE- A Baton Rouge woman forged an unlikely friendship with a couple in the area after they met over a social media surrogacy group. Their heartwarming story has been shared nearly 55,000 times on Facebook, and received close to 90,000 likes.

Kyle and Kelly Savant have been trying to have children since 2014. Following two miscarriages and the procedure that followed, Kelly was left infertile. After multiple doctor visits and seeing fertility specialists, the couple decided to go the surrogacy route after consulting with Dr. Jay Huber.

"Every month we were devastated when we learned I again was not pregnant," Kelly Savant recalled. "So, to have to move on to a carrier you have to grieve that you will never carry your own baby and your wish may not come true for you. When we met Jasmine, it was just such a blessing because our biggest dream was to have a child of our own."

The Savants said they met Jasmine Johnson Isaac over Facebook, and after multiple conversations she agreed to carry their child. Louisiana has antiquated gestational carrier laws where money cannot be exchanged.

"It took a lot of coaching and talking to God just to humble your spirits just making sure I'm going in the right direction and he approves of it," Johnson Isaac said. "It felt like the right thing to do."

Johnson Isaac recalls having a conversation with her husband Maurice who had to be ok with it too. They knew there would be no money exchanged in light of the laws that are on the books. However, with four kids of their own, they said they wanted to bless another couple with the joys of parenthood.

"She likes to talk to me while I watch television," Maurice said. "So I hurry up and say yeah ok cool. I kept watching television, and then she kept bringing it up."

"I asked her early on in an appointment, what would happen if you became too attached," Kelly Savant recalled. "I know we have legal documentation in place and a contract, how would that look. She told me, this is a gift I'm giving you. I'm blessing your family with this and I would never keep a gift."

On Valentine's day, Ainsely Rain arrived.

"We named her middle name rain because she's a rainbow baby," Kelly Savant said. "Rainbow babies come after miscarriage and loss."

"She's a special blessing," Kyle Savant said. "It's a gift. She's an angel. It's incredible."

The Savants and Johnson Isaac said they are hoping to raise awareness to the surrogacy issue facing Louisiana.

"Besides wanting to bring awareness to our outdated laws, there are so many girls who suffer, because it's not something you want to share," Savant said. "It's a story of sadness and devastation. We want to get our story out to let girls know one you're not alone. Two there's hope, and three this can be done in Louisiana."