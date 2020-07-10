Baton Rouge Community College modifies Fall 2020 plans

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Community College announced a change to its Fall 2020 plans, Friday (July 10) morning.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a special Fall 2020 session will be held from August 3 until October 30 for several courses in the Technical Education Division.

Course instruction will follow the previously released hybrid classroom plan that features both online and in-person classes.

All other courses will operate under the previously released Fall 2020 semester plan, with the 15-week semester beginning on Aug. 17.

The college is also offering several institutional aid initiatives for the fall semester, including a $600 award for students enrolling in 15 credit hours or 12 hours in a hands-on technical program.

BRCC has also eliminated non-resident fees and suspended online fees for the fall semester.

The following programs will be offered during this special session – Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Automotive/Diesel, Cosmetology, Culinary, and Welding.

Further details on each course can be found at www.mybrcc.edu