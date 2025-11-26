62°
Baton Rouge caterer preps 3,000 pounds of turkey for Thanksgiving orders

1 hour 32 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, November 26 2025 Nov 26, 2025 November 26, 2025 8:02 AM November 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE- Chefs at Bergeron City Market have been working day and night preparing more than 500 Thanksgiving meal orders. 

"It's one of the busiest times of the year. Actually, in the fall when football season starts, it just ramps up until we get into Thanksgiving," owner Chef Don Bergeron said.

Most of the orders they fill are for office parties and family dinners. They have to order everything in bulk to accommodate the high demand.

"We'll probably end up doing 100 gallons of seafood gumbo, 100 gallons of chicken and sausage gumbo, 1,200 pounds of cornbread dressing, 800 pounds of spinach madaline, 3,000 pounds of turkey," Bergeron said.

