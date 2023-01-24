52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces 2023 lineup

2 hours 8 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, January 24 2023 Jan 24, 2023 January 24, 2023 8:55 AM January 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Blues Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, which will perform between April 21 and 23 downtown. 

The festival is family-friendly and free to the public and will feature regional and internationally-recognized performers. 

Trending News

While the festival is free, VIP passes are on sale now, which will give guests complimentary food and drinks and a private area with an exclusive dance floor and a place to mingle and watch the festivities. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days