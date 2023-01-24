52°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces 2023 lineup
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Blues Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, which will perform between April 21 and 23 downtown.
The festival is family-friendly and free to the public and will feature regional and internationally-recognized performers.
Trending News
While the festival is free, VIP passes are on sale now, which will give guests complimentary food and drinks and a private area with an exclusive dance floor and a place to mingle and watch the festivities.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Infamous pothole' in Glen Oaks will cost nearly a million dollars to...
-
Mayor-President addresses violent crime at state of the city
-
No injuries after explosion, chemical release at Carville chemical plant; roadblocks lifted
-
City leaders discussing improvements to Burbank Drive after two pedestrians killed in...
-
After shooting left 12 wounded, officials looking into 'security breach' at Baton...