Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces 2023 lineup

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Blues Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, which will perform between April 21 and 23 downtown.

The festival is family-friendly and free to the public and will feature regional and internationally-recognized performers.

While the festival is free, VIP passes are on sale now, which will give guests complimentary food and drinks and a private area with an exclusive dance floor and a place to mingle and watch the festivities.