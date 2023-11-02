63°
Baton Rouge-based sports equipment giant Marucci sold in $572 million deal

By: WBRZ Staff

Marucci Sports, a Baton Rouge-based company famed for its baseball bats used by roughly a third of major league players, has sold in a deal worth more than half-a-billion dollars.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. announced Thursday it was buying Marucci parent company Wheelhouse Holdings for $572 million. Fox Factory Holding mostly produces products for bikes and off-road vehicles.

"The acquisition of Marucci combines two high performance cultures, industry-leading brands and product portfolios that expand FOX’s enthusiast offering," the announcement read in part. 

Marucci Sports last changed ownership in 2020 in a $200 million deal. 

