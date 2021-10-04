Baton Rouge-based deputy US marshal dies after crash in Mississippi

FLORENCE, Miss. - A deputy U.S. marshal based out of the Baton Rouge area died after he was seriously hurt in a wreck in Mississippi.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Jared Keyworth, an 11-year veteran with the service, was first injured in the wreck on Sept. 28. The agency said Keyworth was assisting an "enforcement mission" near Florence, Mississippi at the time.

Keyworth ultimately died Friday from his injuries at a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

He worked at the Investigative Operations Division stationed in Baton Rouge.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is deeply saddened by the loss of SI Keyworth. We are a close-knit family and Jared’s loss will be felt throughout the entire organization,” USMS Director Ronald L. Davis said. “This tragedy is a reminder of the inherent risks our men and women face on a daily basis.”