Baton Rouge barbershop broken into twice in just 2 weeks

BATON ROUGE - A barbershop was broken into for the second time in as many weeks, and the owner of Master Cut barbershop, Darren Fresina, is getting even more frustrated.

"My glass on the door is unbreakable glass, and then he busted the window beside it," Fresina said.

For the second time in two weeks, Fresina arrived at his shop to find it broken into. He found the broken glass on the floor and drawers rummaged through Thursday morning.

He called the police for the first burglary on May 18th. A week later, the same thing happened again.

Fresina does not know for sure who the burglar is, but he has seen some footage from another barbershop in the area. He thinks it may be one of his regulars.

He says the burglar was able to find the drawer they use to make change—almost as if he knew where it was.

"Their footage, the guy is a white guy between twenty-five and thirty-five, and it looked like he was sporting my hair," Fresina said.

He says the burglaries have cost his business money, and what also bothers him is that he is not sure how to stop this from happening a third time.

"What am I supposed to do? I need to camp out here with a shotgun every night?" Fresina said.

For now, the one thing he does know is he wants the burglars caught and soon.