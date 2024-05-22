86°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Area Chamber welcomes new president and CEO
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber Board of Directors has selected a new president and CEO after a nationwide search.
Lori Melancon, the newly-chosen woman for the position, has 20 years of experience in economic development, BRAC said Wednesday. Melancon has worked before with BRAC and the Chamber of Baton Rouge where she "led initiatives contributing to the transformation of the Chamber into the regional economic development organization it is now."
Trending News
"I look forward to our investors getting to meet Lori, and where our organization is headed under her leadership!" said Ann Trappey, who will serve as Interim President and CEO until Melancon takes office on July 8.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hurricane protection from Lake Pontchartrain
-
House OKs restrictions on pills that can be used for abortions, sends...
-
EBR School employees could see $1,300 pay increase if new budget proposal...
-
Tangipahoa parents turn out for school board meeting after court-ordered principal change
-
Man who kidnapped, raped LSU student at gunpoint in 2017 sentenced to...