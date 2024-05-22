Baton Rouge Area Chamber welcomes new president and CEO

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber Board of Directors has selected a new president and CEO after a nationwide search.

Lori Melancon, the newly-chosen woman for the position, has 20 years of experience in economic development, BRAC said Wednesday. Melancon has worked before with BRAC and the Chamber of Baton Rouge where she "led initiatives contributing to the transformation of the Chamber into the regional economic development organization it is now."

"I look forward to our investors getting to meet Lori, and where our organization is headed under her leadership!" said Ann Trappey, who will serve as Interim President and CEO until Melancon takes office on July 8.