BASF doles out $500k in donations, assistance for Hurricane Ida relief

GEISMAR – BASF, a German-based chemical company, announced Tuesday that it will provide $500,000 to aid disaster relief and long-term recovery activities across Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The support includes a $300,000 donation spread across local non-profit organizations assisting in the relief and rebuilding efforts, and an additional $200,000 to directly assist BASF employees impacted by Hurricane Ida.

To ensure the corporate donation has a significant effect, BASF has been engaging with community partners to assess and respond to community needs across the region.

The company will continue to support these needs through in-kind services and volunteer support.

In addition to these efforts, BASF spent the last several days distributing supplies to employees who were impacted by the storm. The company says it offers benefits and resources to team members in many ways such as emergency grants, assistance with storm clean-up and filing insurance claims, temporary housing, interest-free loans, portable gas-powered generators and clean-up and repair products.

BASF has operations in Geismar and Vidalia, Louisiana, where it employees nearly 2,000 people across the state.

Its location in Geismar is the largest BASF manufacturing site in North America.