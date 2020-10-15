85°
Barnes & Noble says shopper info may have been taken in hack

1 hour 38 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 October 15, 2020 3:24 PM October 15, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Mike Kalasnik / CC BY-SA 2.0

NEW YORK - Barnes & Noble said the personal information of its shoppers may have been stolen after its computer systems were hacked.

The bookseller told customers in an email Wednesday that hackers could have had access to their email address, name, phone number, home address and a list of books or other products they have purchased.

The company said hackers didn't access credit card numbers and other payment information because it was encrypted.

Barnes & Noble said it learned of the hack on Oct. 10.

The company declined to say how many customers may have been affected by the hack.

