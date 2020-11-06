Barge collision closes Mississippi River near Hahnville

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard say they’re responding to yet another barge collision between two towing vessels near mile marker 129 on the Mississippi River near Hahnville.

The Mississippi River has been closed from mile marker 126 to mile marker 131, according to the Guard.

The Coast Guard said they’re working with state and local agencies to recover one capsized barge that was carrying caustic soda so that waterways can be reopened.

Reports of caustic soda entering the water have yet to emerge, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. The Coast Guard has been busy along the Mississippi River as of late with the most recent barge collision occurring near Pointe à la Hache. In that case, an undisclosed amount of bulk soybean cargo was dumped into the river but was recovered by Guard crews.