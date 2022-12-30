Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and TV personality, dies at 93

Photo: ABC News

Barbara Walters, legendary television news broadcaster and longtime ABC News anchor, has died. She was 93.

The trailblazing newswoman, who shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men, was the first female anchor in evening news.

Walters joined ABC News in 1976, and she became a co-host of "20/20" three years later. In 1997, she launched daytime talk show "The View."

In a career that spanned five decades, Walters won 12 Emmy awards, 11 of those while at ABC News.

She made her final appearance as a co-host of "The View" in 2014, but she remained an executive producer of the show and continued to do some interviews and specials for ABC News.

"I do not want to appear on another program or climb another mountain," Walters said at the time. "I want instead to sit on a sunny field and admire the very gifted women — and OK, some men too — who will be taking my place."