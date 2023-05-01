79°
'Bama player 'alert and doing well' after collapse at Alex Box Stadium
BATON ROUGE - A University of Alabama baseball player who collapsed during Sunday's game at LSU is "alert and doing well," the school says.
Mac Guscette, the Crimson Tide's catcher, was taken to a hospital after he was struck in the neck by a wild pitch that bounced under his mask.
Team officials said he never lost consciousness, though some reports said he appeared to pass out briefly.
Guscette is a Junior from Nokomis, Fla.
The Tigers swept the Tide in the weekend series to improve to 35-8 (15-5 in SEC play).
Update on Mac Guscette:
Mac is alert and doing well. He is having some tests run to make sure everything is ok before returning from Baton Rouge. We appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers!#RollTide— Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) May 1, 2023
